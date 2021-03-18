Richmond residents encouraged to attend second virtual resort casino meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents will have another opportunity to discuss the resort casino project with city officials.

On Tuesday, March 23, at 6 p.m., the city will be holding a virtual community meeting through Microsoft Teams, and the public is urged to attend and participate.

The Stoney administration announced six responders and sites for the Richmond Resort Casino project last month. The city published its community engagement plan for the project on its website.

To access the meeting, click here, or call (804) 316-9457. The phone conference ID code is 934 627 185#.

For more information about the Resort Casino project visit the City of Richmond’s website.