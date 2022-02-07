Richmond residents file appeal with U.S. Supreme Court to review Lee Monument decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Robert E. Lee Monument was fully taken down — pedestal and all — after the Richmond Circuit Court and Virginia Supreme Court both rejected attempts to block the removal. Now, two Richmond residents who live near the monument’s former location are reviving their efforts to reject former Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to take the statue down.

Janet Heltzel and George Hostetler petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for a Writ of Certiorari, to review the Supreme Court of Virginia’s decision to allow for the monument’s removal. The petition was submitted to the court on Jan. 19.

The two Richmonders are petitioning the current Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s Director of the Department of General Services and the Director of the Virginia Division of Engineering and Building. According to court documents, they have taken the case to the Supreme Court because they believe Virginia has made a “travesty” of Article 1 of the United States Constitution by not following an obligation to a contract.

The petition claims, “If this Virginia decision is followed, every contract entered into by a state government can be abrogated when a governor or a court – not the legislature – decides that the contract violates public policy.”

Heltzel and Hostetler are being represented by Patrick M. McSweeney of McSweeney, Cynkar & Kachouroff, PLLC in Powhatan.

In conjunction with the removal of the monument, the state transferred statue and land ownership over to the City of Richmond. The Richmond City Council then voted to give ownership of the Lee Monument and other Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

The petition to the supreme court argues that the Commonwealth was obligated to preserve the Robert E. Lee Monument and the circle of land around it after signing a deed with the Lee Monument Association in 1890.