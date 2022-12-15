RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the market continues to rise, Richmond property owners now have one thing to look forward to.

In February, city residents should receive a tax rebate check in their mailbox after property values across the city increased by an average of 13% for 2023.

On Monday, City council members approved a one-time rebate check that equals five cents per $100 of a city property’s assessed value. The decision comes after the council sided with the Stoney Administration to keep the city’s real estate tax rate at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value.

When he announced his proposal, Stoney said the $18 million used for it would come from the City’s surplus at the end of the fiscal year 2022.

