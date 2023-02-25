RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve been feeling the heat of those high utility bills, you’re not alone. Temperatures are dropping, but those prices have been on the rise across the Commonwealth. The Department of Public Utilities hosted an event on Saturday, Feb. 25 geared towards providing support to Richmond residents struggling to pay off their bills.

By noon, about 120 residents showed up to the Southside Community Service Center for help. One of those attendees, Ben Miles, is all too familiar with the heightened prices running rampant across the country.

“It’s hard out here,” Miles said. “I have a bill that I need to take care of and I was fearful.”

Cold winter temperatures and fuel shortages contributed to these higher than normal utility costs. However, they can also come from water leaks, lifestyle changes or tacked-on late fees from previous bills.

April Bingham, Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities’ Director, highlighted two new programs her team hopes could provide some relief to those struggling — starting with the federally-funded “Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program,” or “LIHWAP.”

“Customers can apply for benefits to help reduce any current charges of their water bill,” Bingham said.

To qualify, applicants must have a past-due water balance and a gross household income 150% below the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). Miles sat one on one with an official to figure out a plan.

“I don’t have to worry about getting water turned off,” Miles said.

The department’s newest campaign motto is “Don’t delay, pay today.” Its goal is to encourage citizens to take a fast-acting approach to paying off their bills. The second program touted at Saturday’s event is a partnership with “PromisePay,” which employs digital payment plans in order to reduce outstanding balances. Initial payments start at $10.

“You don’t have to pay the bulk of the bill, just pay a little bit at a time,” Miles noted. “Just to have that a peace of mind that you’re able to take care of your bills.”

If you missed Saturday’s event, the department will host another event Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Market at 25th, located at 1330 North 25th Street.

For more information on the Department of Public Utilities and its services, visit: https://rva.gov/public-utilities.





