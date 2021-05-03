Richmond residents to comment on future of city-owned confederate monuments at Monday meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This evening Richmond residents will have the chance to share their thoughts on where the city’s confederate monuments should be sent and sold to.

A Richmond city council committee will be meeting virtually to discuss the formal process for deciding which offer to accept and reviewing an evaluation score sheet.

Public comment was welcomed and received by the city clerk’s office, and residents will be able to weigh in at future meetings.

The meeting on Monday will be live streamed starting at 5 p.m.