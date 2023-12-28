RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents can expect trash collection delays near the New Year’s holiday, according to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

According to the department, residential trash — as well as bulk and brush — collection will not take place on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will be delayed by a day.

All DPW offices, including Solid Waste offices, will also be closed on Monday and will reopen the next day on Tuesday, Jan 2.

Scheduled trash pick-ups will be delayed by a day until Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, according to officials.

The East Richmond Road Convenience Center, located at 3800 East Richmond Road, will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.