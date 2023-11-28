RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond leaders are planning to take action after mail delays and thefts plague residents.

Mail problems are nothing new for Central Virginia. Several residents have said they have gone weeks and even months without their mail.

Recently, Northside resident Connor said his mail would show up late or not at all, despite receiving mail notifications that his package was out for delivery.

“After the pandemic is when I really notice, I’m not getting mail anymore or things will get lost and just vanish,” said Connor.

According to a recent statement from the office of the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney, Connor isn’t alone. The report said Richmonders, primarily on the Northside are “frustrated by a lack of reliable mail delivery for months, with credit cards, tax documents, court summonses, election ballots, bills, and other important mail being stolen, undelivered, or being discarded in alleys.”

Connor said he has had a jury duty summons that did not arrive until days before he was supposed to be in court, and his wife has had mail shipped to their address and the packages would end up in an unclaimed mail facility in Atlanta.

Left with frustration, Connor says he has been dealing with the problem for years with no avail.

“I’ve tried to get in contact with the postmaster. I’ve tried to get in contact with the attorneys general. It’s a lot of filling out forms and never hearing anything or never seeing any results, which I just feel like they don’t care.”

Recently, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says they will be hosting a Postal Town Hall next month — possibly happening as soon as next week — where residents can share their concerns and hear directly from law enforcement agencies.