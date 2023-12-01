RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has responded to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposal about lead pipe replacement.

Lead pipes connect water mains in the street to homes and are usually the biggest source of lead in drinking water. They are most common in older, industrial areas in the U.S.

Elevated lead levels can cause serious problems if too much enters the body from drinking water or other sources, according to the City of Richmond.

Under the EPA’s proposal — which aims to reduce lead in drinking water — most U.S. cities would have to replace lead water pipes within 10 years.

In a statement released on Friday, Dec. 1, the City of Richmond said that “Richmond’s drinking water is clean, safe, and reliable. It has consistently met or exceeded federal and state regulations and undergoes continuous testing, which is outlined in the annual Consumer Confidence Report.”

A spokesperson for the City also said that it began treating its water in 1992 to prevent lead from entering the water system. That same year, Richmond began replacing the public portion of the lead water service lines.

The City of Richmond added that these practices have been underway for several decades.

The City of Richmond also said its Department of Public Utilities (DPU) plans to release an

interactive service line inventory map and customer survey. The City said the DPU is developing a plan to locate and replace all lead lines within Richmond.