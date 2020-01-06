Richmond restaurant Comfort closing, co-owner says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The co-owner of Comfort, a southern kitchen restaurant located in downtown Richmond, announced the eatery will close its door at the end of the month.

Jason Alley said on Twitter Monday that “it is with a very full, but heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of @comfortva at the end of this month. I’m not sure what to say in a post like this. There are too many people to thank.”

“After a run of over 17 years in business, we are ready for the next chapter,” Alley said.

The restaurant will close at the end of the month.

The news comes months after the Alley and Michelle Jones announced the closing of Pasture, saying about the decision “now was the time.”

