Richmond restaurant hosts Socially Distant Cookout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Warmer weather would normally mean neighborhood cookouts and block parties, but the governor’s social distancing guidelines make these back yard gathering nearly impossible.

To help people celebrate the beginning of barbeque season, Saison Market is hosting a Socially Distant Cookout today.

Jay Bayer Jr., co-owner of Saison, said they decided to host the event because they want to provide hospitality and warmth during this extremely unusual time.

“We wanted to do this cookout to provide a little normalcy and a form of connection for people,” he said. “I feel like people are just yearning for a safe way to experience the joy the hospitality industry provides. To feel a connection to others. That is what we do in this industry!”

They will be serving dry-rubbed smoked ribs, BBQ roast chicken, sides like cornbread muffins and baked beans, alcohol, and hotdogs from Autumn Olive Farms.

“We sourced the hot dogs from our friends at Autumn Olive Farms because they have been an incredible partner for years, and we know that it isn’t easy for so many small businesses,” Bayer said. “We have spent the better part of the past decade working to generate an ecosystem of suppliers in this city and region, and we feel a duty to find creative ways to connect these producers with consumers in a safe and fun way.”

Bayer added he hopes the event helps bring some warmth to people during the pandemic.

“It’s tough. A cookout says you’re in. You’re part of something. Your company is wanted. We know we can’t provide all that we wish we could in the way of hospitality, but we hope this helps people feel a little more connected,” he said.

Want to go?

The event is from noon until they sell out of food at 23 W Marshall St. You can place your pickup or to-go order online here or call 804-269-3982.

