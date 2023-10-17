RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After opening its doors around five years ago on Cary Street in Richmond, Kreggers at Hand has announced the business is closing.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce we are closing our doors after five amazing years on Cary Street,” the business posted on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Kreggers at Hand, located at 2614 West Cary Street in the Fan District, is known for its burgers, signature cocktails and expansive weekend brunch menu including breakfast nachos, brisket hash and eggs, breakfast tostada, crab cake benny and more.

“Thank you Richmond for all of the love and support you’ve given us during our time here,” the announcement read.” We will miss Cary Street, our staff and our guests greatly.”

After opening its doors around five years ago on Cary Street in Richmond, Kreggers at Hand has announced the business is closing. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

The restaurant posted the announcement — which had comments disabled for the post — on Tuesday, Oct. 17 around 11 a.m. As of 11:30 a.m., the restaurant had been listed as “Permanently Closed” on Google.

While there was no reasoning given for the closing, 8News has reached out to the restaurant for additional details surrounding the announcement.

Kreggers at Hand has a sister restaurant, Kreggers Tap and Table, located in Ashland. It is currently unknown whether there are plans to close the Ashland location.