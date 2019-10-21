Richmond Restaurant week benefiting Feed More runs through Friday

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are looking for a place to eat out this week, you might want to take a look at the few dozen restaurants participating in Richmond Restaurant Week.

For $29.19 you can get a three-course meal from several Richmond eateries. $4.19 of what you pay will go directly to Feed More, helping feed the hungry across Virginia.

Feed More says past Richmond Restaurant Weeks have helped them donate 3-million meals.

Because the event is so popular, you should make a reservation in advance. You can find the full list of participating restaurants here.

