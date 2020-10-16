Richmond Restaurant Week, benefitting hunger relief, kicks off

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Locals clamoring for the city’s best entrees and desserts should look no further than Richmond Restaurant Week.

Located on Broad Street, Bar Solita is one of 30 restaurants in Richmond participating in the bi-annual celebration of the city’s vibrant local dining scene. The weeklong event benefits hunger relief organization Feed More.

A $5 donation can provide up to 20 meals for a neighbor in need.

Bar Solita chef Gabriel Munoz says the restaurant is ready and open for business.

“We can’t seat as many people as we used to do before,” Chef Munoz said. “Pretty much we are at 50% capacity.”

Despite the reduction, the restaurant, which shut down in March, hopes to garner more fanfare for a good cause.

“Restaurant week is a time for the restaurants to shine,” Chef Munoz said.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled Spring Restaurant Week festivities. Business owners told 8News that’s why Fall Restaurant Week is paramount.

“It’s a good way to contribute to the neighborhood and also to help the business to keep alive,” Munoz added.

Couple Will Hinton and Kayla Hetherley decided to dine in to support the cause.

“We wanted to support local restaurants obviously during the pandemic,” they said. “The half-price bottle of wines drives us to come here, celebrate, and have some divine cuisine.”

Locals looking for a place to eat out, take a look at the few dozen restaurants participating in Richmond Restaurant Week. Click here to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: