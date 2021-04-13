Richmond Restaurant Week kicks off on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Spring edition of Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) kicks off this Thursday, giving you the chance to support local residents and residents in need.

This season’s event format is a little different from years past. First, guests can choose to eat at one of 61 locally-owned participating restaurants. While there are no special meals this year, you can still choose from many of these restaurant’s current offerings. Next, diners choose if they would like to dine in, order take out or delivery.

Finally, you chose how much you would like to donate to Feed More, a local non-profit that provides meals to people in the Richmond area. All restaurants will have a $5 donation option available on their online menu for RRW. According to the event’s website, a $5 donation provides up to 20 meals for neighbors in need.

You can find more information about the Spring RRW online here.