Richmond riverfront gets festive during holiday lights event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas lights covered Browns Island tonight for the Holiday Lights on the Riverfront event. The lights were spread from Brown’s Island to the Turning Basin on the Canal Walk at 14th and Dock Streets.
The event was free and open to public. There was live music from Trombone Trio to accompany the lights display and food and beverages from Espresso-A-Go-Go.
If you missed this week’s light display there is no need to worry, the event continues next Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location.
