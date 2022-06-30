Fourth of July road closures and no parking for 2022 in Richmond (Photo Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the Fourth of July right around the corner, Richmond police have released a road closure list to make sure the public is prepared for traffic changes due to local fireworks shows.

“The Fourth of July celebration at Byrd Park will bring changes to traffic with numerous road closures and “No Parking” zones in effect on Monday, July 4,” the department said on Twitter.

The road closures and no parking zones will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. A free shuttle to Dogwood Dell will be offered from City Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

No Parking and Road Closures:

Blanton Avenue between Garrett and Grant streets

Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood avenues

Park Drive between Blanton Avenue and Pump House Road

Idlewood Avenue between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Robinson Street

Boulevard Bridge will be closed to vehicles at 8 p.m.

Roads Open, No Parking:

Portions of Douglasdale Road

Portions of Garrett Street

Portions of South Belmont Avenue

Sheppard Street between Blanton and Idlewood avenues

Trafford Road (Police Memorial Way)