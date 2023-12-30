RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Is your New Year’s resolution to get active? If so, the Richmond Road Runners Club’s First Day 5K — held on New Year’s day — may be just what you need to start the year off right!

The race will be held in person at ACAC Fitness Center in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1st, 2024.

Organizers said the Kids Run will take place at 11:45 am. A virtual option will also take place from Saturday, Dec. 30, through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

There will be awards for top finishers, including first place male and female overall, top masters (male and female), as well as top grand masters (male and female).

There will also be ribbons for the top three finishers in each age group. All awards will be based on chip time, according to oragnizers.

For more information and to register, runners can visit the Richmond Road Runner’s Club’s website.