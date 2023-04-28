RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ready for another 10K? The Richmond Road Runner’s Club has you covered with the Carytown 10K.

The race will start and finish near Cary Court located at 3150 W. Cary St. The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Runners will follow a figure 8 course that includes Cary Street, Floyd Avenue, Thompson Street, Libbie Avenue, Grove Avenue and Nansemond Street. The course will be coned off for runners to use part of the right lane but will remain open to vehicle traffic otherwise.

Packet Pick-up will be available on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucky Road Running Store at 3002 W. Cary St. or on race day at the start line from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

The cost of registration for the race is $40 — with a $5 discount for members of the Richmond Road Runner’s Club. To register or receive more information on the race, visit the website.