RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Road Runners Club (RRRC) is planning to host a special race for Father’s Day to highlight the bond between fathers and grandfathers and their children.

The RRRC’s Thanks Dad 5K — a 3.1-mile run — will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, at The Urban Farmhouse Market & Café, located at 13872 Coalfield Commons Place, next to the Midlothian Library in the Mill Works at the Green.

This year, there will also be a virtual option for those who wish to run or walk the race. To join the virtual 5K, individuals can sign up on the RRRC website to run or walk at a time and location of their own choosing, and then post their results between June 17 and June 20. Registration for the virtual race ends on June 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Those who wish to sign up for the in-person race on Father’s Day have until June 19 at 7:59 a.m. to do so. The cost to enter for RRRC members is $15 a person. Non-members pay $20. Runners who wish to participate in the race must be at least 5 years old. Those participating as a team must have at least one registered adult who is 21 years old or older in the team.

The race will finish where it began, at The Urban Farmhouse Market & Café. To learn more or get information on how to sign up, visit the Thanks Dad 5K event page.