RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parts of Libbie Avenue and Cary Street Road will be closed so construction can begin in replacing a deteriorating sewer main the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) says is “at risk of imminent failure.”

Construction is expected to start at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30.

The DPU says the sanity sewer replacement work will be split into three phases before its expected completion in August.

Phase Breakdown

Phase 1 — Duration: 6 weeks — The 0 block of Libbie Avenue closed to thru traffic from Cary Street Road to Matoaka Road

Phase 2 — Duration: 5 weeks — Cary Street Road will be closed to thru traffic in both directions from Three Chopt Road to Tuckahoe Boulevard

Phase 3 — Duration: 17 weeks — The eastbound lane of Cary Street Road will be closed to thru traffic from Three Chopt Road to Tuckahoe Boulevard

Residents in the area can expect to hear increased noise levels and to see large trucks and other equipment operating daily during work hours — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday — for the seven-month entirety of the project.

Many sanitary sewers around Richmond are in a state of decline since most were installed in the 1900s. The sewer pipes have begun to leak, collapse, or are at risk of failure, according to DPU.

Sidewalks will not be impacted. The sewer service will be minimal and affect approximately 10 properties while asking residents to limit the amount of water discharge to the sewer at times.

To read more about the project, click BELOW: