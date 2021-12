Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works said they will be closing several roads in the city for a few days before Christmas weekend.

Mosby Street, Marshall Street, Leigh Street, Broad Street will all be closed at various times for tree pruning from Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 9a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Department of Public Works said that the tree pruning is part of a project to improve traffic signal visibility and reduce crashes.