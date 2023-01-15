RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Road Runners Club held their annual Frostbite 15k on Sunday morning, marking a winter tradition for Richmond running enthusiasts.

The Club described the Frostbite run as one of their “signature events,” and Sunday, Jan. 15 marked the 39th year of the 15k.

Runners gathered at Amelia Street School on Sunday morning and then took off for 15 kilometers — or 9.33 miles — of running through the Byrd Park area of Richmond.

Credit: Amir Massenburg/8News.

Organizers say the course is known for its hills and may be challenging for beginners. True to its name, this year’s Frostbite run also offered some chilly weather.

To congratulate runners on a race well done, the finish line offered treats from Dunkin Donuts and local food trucks, beer from Final Gravity Brewing Company and a visit from Harry the Hipster Moose.