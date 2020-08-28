Richmond schedules September E-Cycle Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works announced they will be holding an e-cycling event on Sept. 12 for Richmond residents. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road. Proof of residency will be required in order to participate.

E-Cycle Day will offer residents the opportunity to recycle various electronics such as computers, computer accessories, VCRs, camcorders, stereos, all types of phones, televisions and printers. In addition to electronics participants can recycle up to five boxes of paper documents and pick up biodegradable law and leaf bags.

Recyclable items will be collected from participants’ vehicles by volunteer, the DPW requires everyone to remain in their cars during the event. Face coverings will be mandatory.

For more information click here or send an email to AskDPW@RichmondGov.com.

