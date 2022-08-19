RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new design for George Wythe High School was approved by the Richmond School Board on Monday, in the latest development of the school’s redesign.

In a Richmond City School Board meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, a final design and additional building for the school were approved as part of Phase 2 of for the ongoing George Wythe Reimagined project.

This final design was approved after a survey was released that allowed community members to choose between a welcome center or an after hours clinic being added to the school. Survey takers could also vote on three architectural styles in two different colors for the school’s new look.

Community members previously voted on three architect styles for the new George Wythe High School. Credit: Richmond Public Schools.

Out of all the choices, voters chose Option 3A. Voters also preferred a hybrid design that would combine a welcome center and clinic, rather than choosing one option for the additional school building. The strategy for building this hybrid model will be expanded upon in future project meetings.

Community members ultimately chose Option 3A for the final school design, which was approved by the Richmond City School Board this week. Credit: Richmond City School Board.

The School Board also released a finalized floor plan for the school, which will offer space for a number of programs, including art spaces for digital art and graphic design, a black box theater, studios for podcasting, guitar playing, video broadcasting and dance, fashion and sewing labs, extended learning areas, and a child care lab.



The final school designs include a floor plan with space for numerous programs. Credit: Richmond City School Board.

As part of the project’s next steps, a civil engineer is currently working on the early site work plans that will be submitted to the City for approval. An application for the Urban Design Committee will also be submitted for review soon.