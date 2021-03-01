Richmond School Board approves plan for 800 student in-person return

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board voted to approve Superintendent Jason Kamras’ spring re-opening proposal. With his proposal in place, around 800 Richmond Public Schools students will resume in-person learning on April 12.

Now that the School Board has voted, 300 seats will open up for families to choose in-person learning for elementary-level exceptional education and English learner students with the “most significant needs.”

Students who attend any of Richmond’s five facilitated learning centers will have the opportunity to return in-person as well. RPS plans to expand center enrollment and welcome up to 500 students for face-to-face learning at these facilities.

Returning in-person will be optional for students meeting the criteria. Families with exceptional education or English learner students will be contacted individually to make their decisions for the spring. The registration process for facilitated learning centers will not change.

According to the proposal presentation, Kamras introduced this option in order to reach students with the greatest needs and to avoid creating new inequities. His proposal also explains that he wanted to protect the relationships students and teachers have built and keep his promise to teachers that they would not be told to return in-person this year.

The following school board members voted in favor of the plan: Liz Doerr, Kenya Gibson, Stephanie Rizzi, Cheryl Burke, Dawn Page and Nicole Jones.

Mariah White and Jonathan Young voted against the proposal and Shonda Harris-Muhammed abstained from voting.