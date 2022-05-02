RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seven days after the Richmond Public Schools School Board struck down a proposal for re-zoning River City Middle School, the board voted 8-1 in favor of the final rezoning recommendation.

All school board members except for one, 4th district representative Jonathan Young, voted to approve the revised re-zoning plan.

Principal Jacquelyn Murphy Braxton previously told 8News, that the school is dealing with several issues when it comes to overcrowding. The school reportedly holds about 1,500 people, but was constructed to hold 1,300.

“Parents are calling me. They are afraid to send their child to school,” Jones said.

Approved re-zoning proposal

If rezoning is fully implemented next year, the projected utilization rates of the impacted middle schools are:

Binford Middle School – 74%

Boushall Middle School – 74%

Lucille Brown Middle School – 76%

River City Middle School – 78%

The approved reccommendation included plans of more than $120,000 of improvements to be made at Binford Middle School summer of 2022 in preparation of the additional students.

The plan states both Brown and Boushall will also receive facility upgrades in order to acomodate the increase in students.

Additionally, the proposal included blueprints for an increased forward push in the hiring of RPS bus drivers.

Bus Operator Recruitment Plan