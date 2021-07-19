Richmond School Board approves proposal to issue Request for Proposals for George Wythe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board voted to approve a proposal on Monday night that will establish the next steps towards building a new George Wythe High School.

Richmond Public Schools are now set to issue a Request for Proposals for design services by August 31. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney had opened a Request for Proposals in hopes of getting the process started faster. The mayor wanted the school board to collaborate with the city on the school building process.

The board’s vote in favor of Jonathan Young’s proposal to administer an RFP, moves them forward on their own.

The school district will be looking for a design that spans no more than 260,000 square feet, including athletic facilities. The new school will be designed to hold 1,600 students.

The proposal also states that the board will issue an RFP for the Career and Technical High School and Woodville Elementary School by Oct. 31.

In addition to the RFPs the school district will create a panel of city and RPS employees to review and score the proposals.

The proposal was passed in a 5-4 vote.