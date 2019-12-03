Richmond School Board picks rezoning plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board decided on new school zones for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday after considering four proposals since the summer, some of which called for “pairing” schools together.

Rezoning was proposed in hopes “to improve the academic experience for all students.”

Before the proposals were shared, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras presented to the board in March that rezoning could alleviate overcrowding, increase diversity within schools and help plan for future student population trends.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the School Board held two other public meetings on four proposals, identified as Proposals W, X, Y and Z, recommended by the RPS Rezoning Advisory Committee.

The city’s School Board voted 5-4 on Monday to adopt Proposal Y, which redraws lines in all parts of Richmond, includes a magnet school at Carver Elementary School and provides an open enrollment pilot for 50 students to attend Carver.

The proposal, which doesn’t call to pair any schools, also includes a new magnet school at Bellevue Elementary.

“This rezoning process left a lot to be desired,” Jonathan Young, who represents the city’s 4th District on the School Board, told 8News before Monday’s meeting.

While questioning the process taken , Young said before Monday’s meeting that the board could be presented a vital opportunity with rezoning.

“It really failed our students in a significant way, but tonight I think we have the opportunity to turn a new page and to initiate a more substantive rezoning that will accommodate our three new schools including right here at Greene Elementary.”

Young voted “no” for Proposal Y after Monday’s meeting.

