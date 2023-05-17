RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond School leaders were not immediately informed of a reported shooting near Mosby Court on Wednesday afternoon, and Richmond Police have yet to provide any information on the incident to 8News.

On Wednesday, May 17, two calls were placed to Richmond Emergency Communications at 4:12 p.m. One was for a shooting on Mosby and O Streets, and the other was for a person shot on the 1500 block of Coalter Street.

These locations are close to Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and Martin Luther King Preschool, which are located at 1000 Mosby Street and 900 Mosby Street, respectively. The schools are only 0.1 miles from where the shooting on Mosby and O Streets was reported.

Richmond Police has still not responded with information about either of these calls after multiple inquiries by 8News.

8News also reached out to Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Richmond’s Sixth District School Board Representative, and Jason Kamras, Richmond Schools superintendent, about the reported shooting calls near the schools.

Harris-Muhammed provided 8News with the following response:

I was unaware of a shooting that occurred today at MLK, around MLK, and/or in the community of MLK. I did not receive a phone call or an email regarding this shooting referencing Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle Schoo. I was not aware until your correspondence with me, which frustrates me. I am deeply concerned with the number of violent behaviors and shootings our students are involved in. Our families and caregivers need help beyond the support of a public educational entity. I will continue to ask for resources for all schools particularly schools with a high number of disruptive behaviors, schools that lack the culture and climate to produce positive student outcomes, and for schools who lack the documented support and lasting support. We are in a crisis in Richmond Public Schools and many of the attributes are formed outside of the academic setting. Decreasing domestic violence, gun violence, violent crimes, and student crimes, will require support extended from the academic program. WE can no longer say what we can do, we must put what we can do into action. Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Richmond’s Sixth District School Board Representative

Kamras has now informed the entire school board of the reported shootings, according to Harris-Muhammed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.