Richmond School Board passes fall plans, school year calendar, observance of Juneteenth

Jason Kamras, Richmond’s schools superintendent, plans to introduce three new reopening options for the fall during Tuesday’s special school board meeting. (photo courtesy of RPS)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board passed plans for the upcoming school year at a meeting on Monday night.

The RPS School Board unanimously passed their reopening plan for Fall 2021. The plan will give families the choice between virtual or in-person schooling. Teachers will either be working in-person or virtual full-time instead of balancing both at once.

The in-person option gives students to attend face-to-face classes five days a week. For Pre-k through 8th grade, families will only be able to switch to virtual learning at the end of the quarter. At the high school level families must make decisions on a semester basis.

The virtual option will allow pre-k through 5th grade students to attend the RPS Virtual Academy starting Sept. 8. Middle and high school students would learn through Virtual Virginia and start on Aug. 24.

The school board also passed plans for the 2021-22 school calendar. Students will continue learning on a traditional school year schedule, starting on Sept. 8 and ending June 24. There will be an April spring break and December winter break.

RPS will be offering summer school sessions for all grades. High school summer programs will run in two sessions. All other grades will be offered a month long session starting mid-July.

The new calendar includes a day off on Sept. 16 for Yom Kippur. Students will have a full school day on March 17.

School board members also voted to pass the closing of Richmond schools in observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 21, 2021. The new calendar for 2021-22 already includes the observance of Juneteenth.