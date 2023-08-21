RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following concerns from families and staff members, the Richmond City School Board passed a motion to potentially extend student lunch breaks.

Following the first day of school, it was discovered all high schools in the district were only allocated 18 minutes for the entire lunch period.

School leaders said principals at every high school were told by the school district’s central office to shorten lunch periods. When teachers found out about the change in their schedule last week, they demanded answers.

“Encourage them to recommend that all RPS students have a 30-minute lunch,” said Beth Almore, one of the educators who sounded the alarm.

A number of parents and community members spoke out during the public comment section of the Richmond School Board’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 21.

In response, School Board member, Jonathan Young, introduced the following motion:

We direct the superintendent to provide times and length for lunch at each school in the district, and to draft policy to ensure a minimum of 20 minutes seated time for consideration by the whole body at our first meeting in September. Jonathan Young, 4th District

“An 18-minute lunch is absurd. It’s absolutely outrageous. It’s going to take half of 18 minutes just to get to the darn cafeteria,” Young said.

Superintendent Jason Kamras was receptive to the motion, saying he was confident in his team’s ability to fulfill the motion ahead of the school board’s next meeting.

“I’m clear on the objective and so I’m happy to bring back what I think will meet Mr. Young’s motion,” Kamras said.

The motion was seconded by School Board member, Kenya Gibson, and passed in a unanimous vote.

“The 18 minutes, if I understand correctly, it doesn’t include walking to the cafeteria but it does include waiting in line once they get to the cafeteria and so it’s simply not enough time,” Gibson said. “[It] is necessary that we have a policy so that we don’t come here again.”