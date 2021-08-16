Richmond School Board passes vaccine mandate at Monday meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board voted to pass a motion mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, contractors, partners and volunteers at a meeting on Monday night.

The motion passed 8 to 1.

Employees will receive an email tomorrow indicating how they can upload their proof of vaccination. People in need of a medical or religious exemption can fill out a form. A physician or faith leader will need to sign off on the form.

#BREAKING: @RPS_Schools will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, contractors, partners and volunteers in the schools. The motion passed 8-1. pic.twitter.com/EHyaEYroLF — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) August 17, 2021

Anyone given an exemption will instead need to partake in weekly COVID-19 testing.

The school district is working with the Virginia Department of Health to hold mobile vaccination clinics in the coming months.

Everyone impacted by the mandate will have until Oct. 1 to get fully vaccinated. RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said it would be ideal to have everyone vaccinated before school starts but has set the deadline back since the mandate wasn’t made until today.

Richmond schools are just one of the latest institutions to require vaccinations, the city is requiring COVID vaccines for their employees and so is the state. State vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said full licensure for vaccines is expected in the coming months.