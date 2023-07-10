RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools’ new 15-point plan to improve safety for students and teachers was discussed at a Monday evening school board meeting — and brought about several questions from board members.

At the Richmond School Board’s last meeting — its first since a shooting a Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony killed a graduating senior and his step-father — a heated discussion took place over the next steps the school district should take to keep students and staff safe during the upcoming school year.

On Monday night, the school board got to hear the full 15-point care, safety, improvements and enhancements plan for the 2023-2024 year. The plan outlines ways to address various topics such as mental health, equipment and personnel in Richmond’s schools. It also proposes limiting cell phone access in some schools.

The plan was met with concerns from some school board members, who wanted to know thing like why securing side doors wasn’t included, as well as why some schools had been recommended to limiting cell phone access while some hadn’t.

“Please just understand I’m a parent, and I’m scared. And there are a couple of big significant things that are missing in this document,” said Richmond School Board member Kenya Gibson, who represents the 3rd District.

Some members said they wanted to hear more details before they can put their full support behind the plan. Superintendent Jason Kamras says the school district plans to take the feedback from the school board members, modify the 15-point plan and come back to the board with updates.

The full 15-point plan in its current state can be found here.