RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City School Board formally rejected Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policies at a meeting Monday night.

Board member Liz Doerr presented a resolution saying that the policies proposed by Youngkin’s administration did not align with the mission of Richmond Public Schools (RPS).

“I just feel like it’s very harmful to children,” Doerr told 8News ahead of the meeting. “To enact these harmful policies that jeopardize the health and safety of our students is cruel.”

All board members voted in favor of Doerr’s motion except for Jonathan Young of the 4th District.

“I am sorry that some persons don’t want parents to have any say pertaining to who can share a locker room, a shower room or a bedroom with their children,” Young stated before the vote.

