RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday night, the Richmond City School Board changed four school names in the district in a 6-3 vote.

Following the board’s vote, the new names of the school are now:

George Wythe High School will now be Richmond High School for the Arts

John B. Cary Elementary School will now be Lois-Harrison Jones Elementary School

Ginter Park Elementary School will now be Frances W. McClenney Elementary School

Binford Middle School will now be Dogwood Middle School

The original recommendation for Ginter Park Elementary School was Northside Elementary School. However, many board and community members favored naming the school Frances W. McClenney Elementary School after the first Black teacher employed at the school. McClenney later became Ginter Park’s first Black and first female principal.

While the motion passed to change all four school names, some board members voted against it.

“Colleagues, I don’t support banning books, I don’t support canceling speakers, and I do not support renaming schools. I vote no,” said 4th District Representative Jonathan Young.

Along with Young, 2nd District Representative Mariah White and 8th District Representative Dawn Page also voted against the motion.

“I am so glad to see this was revised, Mr. Kamras, from the last time, although I am against naming schools names,” said Ms. White. “I am sure this school will be named after Ms. McClenney. It looks good.”

