RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– It’s the public’s turn to have its voice heard on some pressing topics at the upcoming Richmond school board meeting. Significant discussions are on the agenda for the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting, for topics such as the renaming of schools, changes to the school calendar and more.

John B. Cary Elementary School, Ginter Park Elementary School, Binford Middle School and George Wythe High School have been recommended for renaming amid controversy around their names. Three of the schools are named after men with ties to the confederacy while one is named after a former slave owner.

Also up for discussion is a continued push toward making the schools’ names relevant to school guidelines. Back in November, one school board member said the names needed to be changed because they set the tone for those schools.

In addition, the administration recommends schools start the 2023-24 school year on Monday, Aug. 21, and end the year between Friday, May 31 and Friday, June 7.

The administration is also recommending maintaining the current bell schedule but is working with high schools to determine ways to mitigate the concerns of high school students. Some students in a survey conducted by RPS said they were unsatisfied with the current bell schedule.

That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.