Richmond School Board to discuss revised student schedules at Monday meetings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is considering a revised schedule to shorten school days and provide more flexibility during virtual learning. The schedule adjustments are on the agenda for the Richmond School Board meeting on Monday.

According to the new schedule document, RPS is considering a shortened school day for elementary school students, added planning time for teachers, clarifications on curriculums and extra guidance for teachers.

Middle school students would also have a shortened school day and the school district would work to address the fatigue caused by an online six-period schedule. There would also be a more distinct mix of synchronous and asynchronous work to avoid students and teachers having to do 90 minutes of live instruction.

The adjusted high school routine would work to address 4th block fatigue issues and give working students more flexibility to do their jobs in the afternoon. Similar to the middle school changes there will also be a clarified mix of synchronous and asynchronous classes.

