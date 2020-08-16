Richmond School Board to discuss SRO’s and reopening plan tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board will meet tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. to discuss school resource officers and their reopening plan.

According to the meeting agenda, they will give an update on the 90-day review of the Richmond Police Department memorandum of understanding. The school board will cover data from surveys concerning the presence of SROs at Richmond Public Schools.

During the meeting they will also further address the RPS virtual reopening plan and give their next steps for the process.

According to the school board website, the meeting will be held virtually. Video will be posted within 72 hours of the meeting.

LATEST RPS HEADLINES