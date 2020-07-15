Richmond School Board votes to have ‘fully virtual’ learning this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board on Tuesday night voted in favor of having fully-virtual learning when students return in the fall amid ongoing concerns of safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an 8-1 vote during Tuesday’s special school board meeting, members adopted the fully virtual option for students, which will be in effect the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. Thus, students will not return to the classroom for the remainder of the year.

A list of five reopening options was provided online Friday, with the Richmond School Board ultimately deciding on Plan E. The discussed options included:

Plan A

A fully virtual option PLUS

A hybrid option that includes 2 days of in-person instruction and 3 days of virtual instruction each week PLUS

5 days of in-person instruction each week for students with greater academic needs (e.g., certain students with IEPs and certain English Learners)

Plan B

A fully virtual option PLUS

A fully in-person option

Plan C

A fully in-person option for elementary students PLUS

A fully virtual option for elementary students PLUS

Only a fully virtual option for middle school and secondary students

Plan D

A fully in-person option for certain high-need students PLUS

Only a fully virtual option for everyone else

Plan E

Only a fully virtual option for the first semester

During the nearly four-hour meeting, school board members read letters from parents and staff weighed in on how schools should move forward in the fall.

The vote could be heard around the 3:20:00 mark of the RPS School Board meeting, which was live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.

