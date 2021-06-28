Richmond School Board votes to hold community meeting at George Wythe, talk next building steps

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following a vote at a meeting on Monday night, the Richmond School Board will hold a community meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the next steps towards building a new George Wythe High School.

The meeting will be held on either July 13 or 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., school board members have not decided between the two days yet.

During the community meeting, the school board will discuss the mayor’s proposed compromise with them on the procurement process since community members have not been included in that discussion yet. On Monday, the school board indicated that they will be responding to letters from Mayor Stoney about collaborating on the school.

Member Kenya Gibson will draft a letter to Stoney and city council rejecting their compromise and explaining why. School board members will discuss that draft together at the upcoming community meeting.

The meeting will start off with thirty minutes of public comment.

The vote for the meeting was introduced by Kenya Gibson and amended by Nicole Jones. After the amendments approved, the motion passed 8-1. Chairwoman Cheryl Burke was the only school board member to vote against the motion.

The decision came after over two hours of discussion about holding the meeting. Some school board members were worried that the meeting would mislead members of the public into thinking that the school district was farther along in the school construction process.

Superintendent Jason Kamras announced on Monday that RPS is in the process of hiring three new construction positions that will be critical to getting the design process started. The jobs have been posted and people have started submitted applications.

Board member Liz Doerr argued against the meeting, saying it was a waste of time while the school district is still hiring for the construction positions.

Other board members, like Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed wanted to have the meeting in order to discuss other things like what academic programs the school will offer.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.