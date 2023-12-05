RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond School Board members made several important decisions during Monday night’s meeting. One of those key decisions included the installation of metal detectors at middle schools across the district.

Since March of this year, the school board has been considering the proposal to put metal detectors in city middle schools. On Monday, March 13, a juvenile student brought a gun to Boushall Middle School. Shortly after the incident, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras proposed implementing metal detectors at certain schools.

According to school leaders, a survey was presented to hundreds of students and families, and dozens of teachers and staff in the district to gauge the perception of metal detectors.

Nearly 46% of those who took the survey strongly agreed that weapons were an issue in schools. 54% of survey respondents strongly agreed metal detectors could reduce the chance of weapons entering the school.

During the Richmond School Board’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 4, members voted to implement the metal detectors in all middle schools across the district. However, the vote was not unanimous.

Some RPS board members disagree with the decision, saying that the detectors would be more of a “scare tactic” than a precaution. Supporters of the motion said that weapons in schools had become a problem too big to ignore.

Board member for the 8th District, Dawn Page, said something needs to be done sooner rather than later.

“You know we have an issue but it’s like no one — [of] the powers that be — has the willpower to address the real issue,” Page said. “We have to do this now. Not yesterday, but now.”

It remains unclear when the metal detectors will be placed inside the middle schools. Currently Boushall Middle is the only middle school with metal detectors.