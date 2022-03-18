RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public School Board agreed to renovate William Fox Elementary instead of rebuilding in a unanimous vote on Friday.

Board members expressed their satisfaction with the board’s agreement.

“I’m super happy to support this resolution,” said board member Elizabeth Doerr (1st District). “I’m glad we were able to come together to prioritize the Fox community.”

“I’m thankful that this board recognizes the importance of this building as a true hub of the community that it sits in,” said board member Kenya Gibson (3rd District). “I’m thankful that we were ready to take action as soon as possible to ensure that the building can be preserved.”

Three board members were absent at the board meeting on Friday night — Cheryl Burke (7th District), Dawn Page (8th District) and Nicole Jones (9th District) — but those who were in attendance — the above-mentioned Gibson, Elizabeth Doerr (1st District), Mariah White (2nd District), Jonathan Young (4th District), Stephanie Rizzi (5th District), and Board Chair, Dr. Shona Harris-Muhammed (6th District) — all voted affirmatively of the motion to renovate.

The news comes after Superintendent Jason Kamras revealed his preference to renovate the building in a committee hearing last week.