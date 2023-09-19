RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board voted to change the way students are admitted to specialty and Governor schools during a meeting on Monday night.

Throughout the public comment section of the meeting, a number of parents and community members provided their feedback on the school division’s current system.

The discussion was launched by a study on the equity of admissions and enrollment for specialty schools — such as Code RVA and Open High — that indicated the admissions process was underserving minorities and economically disadvantaged students.

“We took the charge to come up with some recommendations on how we address this inequitable reality,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras last week when the study was released.

The first option proposed by Kamras would have added two extra guaranteed seats from each middle school at all specialty schools. The second option would have set aside 50% of available seats for economically disadvantaged students.

However, it was the third option — a combination of the first and second options — that school board members ultimately put forward at Monday night’s meeting.

“Everyone deserves to have a spot here at these specialty schools if they’re going to exist,” said Stephanie Rizzi, representing the 5th district. “I appreciate all of the concern and I empathize with it. I think option three is definitely not perfect but does move us in the right direction.”

Not all board members were in favor of the vote. Jonathan Young, representing the 4th district, claimed that the motion was discriminatory.

“And discrimination for what? Because some students reside in the wrong zip code and/or because their parents earn too much money and/or have too large of a bank account,” Young said.

Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, representing the 6th district, said she agreed that the admissions process was to blame for a lack of diversity at specialty schools, but disagreed that increasing the number of seats would help.

“Implementing a cap does not guarantee an increase of Black and brown students into a specialty school, it allows just more students into a specialty school,” Harris-Muhammed said. “Option three is a band-aid for all students, not just Black and brown students.”

Young requested an amendment to the motion, which was seconded by Harris-Muhammed but was voted down by other members.

The board ultimately voted overwhelmingly in favor of the motion.