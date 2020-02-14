Richmond schools celebrates official dedication of Barack Obama Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools celebrated the dedication of the new Barack Obama Elementary School with Mayor Levar Stoney, school leaders and one special guest with ties to the 44th president.

John B. King Jr., former education secretary in the Obama administration, read a book about the former president to the students. Friday’s official dedication ceremony came as the district begins renaming multiple other schools in the city.

“This name speaks to the hope and the dreams of the students who walk through these doors,” Stoney said during the ceremony. “As a place that was name for a Confederate general, it’s devaluing to a number of African American students who walk through those doors each and everyday.”

Barack Obama Elementary, formally known as J.E.B. Stuart Elementary in honor of a Confederate cavalryman, is not the only school with a name changing. The district plans to rename three schools: Amelia Street School, George Mason Elementary and Greene Elementary. Richmond schools also aims to find a name for the new middle school located on Hull Street.

The administration presented its recommendations for the new names to the Richmond School Board last week. They included renaming Green Elementary to Cardinal Elementary, after the state bird, George Mason Elementary to be named after Civil Rights lawyer and first African American lawyer of Richmond, Henry L. Marsh.

The new middle school on Hull Street is set to become River City Middle School Academy. 8News is still working to learn what officials want to name Amelia Street School. School leaders plan to discuss possible names for the school at a meeting on Tuesday.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said he wants these new names to focus on historic Richmonders that represent minorities like Maggie Walker, the first black woman to in the U.S. to charter a bank.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

