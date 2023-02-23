RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Richmond Public Schools Chief of Staff Michelle Hudacsko submitted her resignation letter.

In her letter, she began to reflect on her five years of service under Superintendent Jason Kamras and said it was a “privilege” and she is “grateful.” However, she stated some School Board members created a “hostile and toxic work environment.” Hudacsko did not mention specific board members.

Michelle Hudacsko

“The frequent actions that some Board Members take to dismantle progress and intentionally set the Administration up to fail, along with the mean-spirited personal attacks, threats, and unfounded accusations, have made doing this work nearly impossible,” Hudacsko’s letter reads. “Our students are the ones paying the price.”

To read more about Hudacsko’s resignation, click below: