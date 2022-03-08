RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board announced an update to collective bargaining within the school system.

The school district was the first in Virginia to grant collective bargaining rights to its employees, back in December 2021.

Now, the school board has announced two dates when people will be able to vote on one important detail: Should the Richmond Education Association be certified as the sole representative for the purpose of collective bargaining?

Collective bargaining allows employees, through their unions, to negotiate contracts with their employers. As of May 1, 2021, the commonwealth permitted local governments to engage in collective bargaining with its employees.

According to documents posted online ahead of Richmond Public School’s Board meeting, “Any non-administrative RPS employee, regardless of membership to a union, who is employed as an Instructional Assistant, Licensed Personnel, Care and Safety Associate, or Student Nutrition Services staff

member is eligible to vote.”

The in-person election of the Exclusive Representative will take place at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School on April 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and April 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Richmond Public School or government-issued photo identification is required in order to participate in the election.

The school board plans to certify the Exclusive Representative at their meeting on April 19. After certification, the documents online said collective bargaining will begin within 60 business days.