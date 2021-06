RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High school seniors in Richmond will be able to bring eight loved ones to their graduation ceremonies this month.

Following recent lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will no longer be required at the ceremonies. Masks will only be required for people who have not been fully vaccinated.

The graduations are scheduled for June 21, 22 and 23 at The Diamond. There will be ceremonies held for at least two schools each day.