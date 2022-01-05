Richmond schools expect 160 teachers out for omicron, widespread transportation delays Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools were out for winter break and then off for a snow storm, on the first day back in the school buildings the district said around 160 teachers will be out due to COVID-19.

The school district attributed the vacancies to the omicron variant in a message to families on Wednesday.

In order to help fill those gaps in staffing, employees from the Richmond Academic Office and other teams from the school division will be brought in.

In addition to teachers being out due to the virus, there are several transportation employees who will have to stay home from work. Richmond Schools said parents should expect delays on “many routes” and plan accordingly.

All extended day programming will be cancelled, the school district cited that those programs are also having significant staff shortages due to the omicron variant.

Richmond stated that if schools have to close again Friday for snow, it will be a virtual learning day. Students will be given Chromebooks to take home on Thursday. Some students will be provided with hotspots.