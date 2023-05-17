RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is “all set” to rebuild William Fox Elementary thanks to a $27.6 million state grant that will also support a new technical center and the removal of open floor plans at two local schools.

The announcement came at the top of Kamras’ RPS Direct newsletter for Tuesday, May 16, and outlined the funds the school division was set to receive as part of Virginia’s school construction grant program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Of the grant funding, $5.6 million will go towards the reconstruction of Fox Elementary School, which was destroyed in a devastating fire last year. School leaders had hoped to receive as much as $6 million from the program, but Kamras wrote Tuesday that the grant, along with $15 million committed by the city, meant they were “now all set for the Fox rebuild.”

The biggest chunk of the school construction funding, at $20 million, will go to fund a new technical education high school on the site of a former Phillip Morris tobacco warehouse.

Richmond’s new technical high school will be at the site of a former tobacco processing facility owned by Altria (formerly Phillip Morris).

The project, a currently unnamed “Career and Technical Education High School,” will replace the aging Technical Center on Richmond’s northside. The facility, the Richmond Free Press reported earlier this year, was donated by the development company behind the Diamond District deal as part of their arrangement with the city.

The project is projected to cost a total of $52 million, some of which could be recouped by the sale of the old technical center. The school board floated the idea of declaring it surplus property in April 2021.

Finally, the school division received two grants of $1 million each to convert open floor plans at Henderson Middle School and J.L. Francis Elementary School to a more traditional plan with walls.

“While this isn’t enough money to complete the transformation,” Kamras wrote. “It’s enough for a solid start.”