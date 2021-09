RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA Future Center is holding a virtual Senior Kick-Off event for Richmond Public School students on Wednesday night.

Students and families will be able to learn more about college admissions, paying for college, FAFSA applications and other workforce and military opportunities.

The event is from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 online. You can register online here.